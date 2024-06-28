Harrogate Food and Drink Festival: All you need to know with a star-studded lineup announced

MasterChef contestants, AA Rosette recipients, chefs from Michelin-starred establishments, gifted Head Chefs and culinary experts will be sharing their secrets at this year’s Harrogate Food and Drink Festival.

Now in its fourth year, the annual Food and Drink Festival will take place on The Stray with live entertainment, cookery demonstrations, a fun fair, a street food arena and on-site food tours to go on a culinary journey.

Thousands are expected to head to this weekend’s event which organisers promise to be the ‘biggest’ yet.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival:

Harrogate Food Festival

Live Cookery Demonstrations

Learn from culinary masters including Adam Degg (FIFTY-TWO at Rudding Park), Owen Diaram (MasterChef

UK), and Varun Khanna (Rhubarb) on the Live Cookery Theatre in partnership with Yorkshire Food Guide.

Event Director Michael Johnston said: “We’re really excited to announce the talented chefs we have performing demonstrations this year. Yorkshire has an abundance of incredible chefs, and we’re very privileged to have some of the very best lined-up for this year’s event.”

Thousands expected to attend The Stray this weekend

Live Music

Festival-goers can immerse themselves in music by gifted soloists, duos, bands, and choirs, alongside two renowned tribute performers. Saturday June 29, features The Killaz UK, tribute to one of the most iconic alternative-rock groups of the 21st century. Headlining Sunday, June 30, is the charismatic Liam Gray as Robbie Williams, well-known for his unwavering stage-presence and gripping live vocals.

Live Entertainment and Activities

There’s a Live Entertainers Stage, featuring six daily Family Magic and Comedy Shows; and activities including On Site Food Tours with Yorkshire Appetite Food Tours; Kids Activities and Roaming Comedy; Flower Crown Workshops with Stem and Petal; a Funfair and Inflatable Land.

Street Food Arena

Awaiting the food enthusiasts is the festival’s Street Food Arena, host to an array of global cuisines and cultural delicacies. Alternatively, people can explore the festival’s diverse Artisan Market, host to over 100 market traders showcasing local produce, fresh-baked goods, hand-made crafts, and art.

Harrogate Food and Drink Festival is partnering with Harrogate Mind in hope of adding to the over £100,000 raised for mental health initiatives across the North.