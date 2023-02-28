Harrogate Grammar School pay tribute to 'special' student Seb Mitchell as fundraising for stabbing victim hits £14,000

Tributes have been paid to a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death during an incident at a house in Harrogate last week.

Seb Mitchell was involved in an altercation at the house on Claro Road on Sunday (February 19) and sadly died in hospital two days later.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with his murder.

Since his death, a Go Fund Me fundraising page has been created by family member Sam Mitchell which has already raised over £14,000 in the first four days.

Donations will go towards a memorial for everyone to remember him by and any additional funds raised will be donated to a relevant charity to be chosen by the family.

The fundraising page has been flooded with messages of love for Seb and messages of condolence to his family and friends.

Ethan Smith said: “We are deeply saddened by the situation and wish your family the best through these dark times.”

Lyndsay Midgley commented: “There's a large Seb shaped hole in our hearts – our love and thoughts are with you all.”

Seb was a student at Harrogate Grammar School and also a very talented karate champion, who won a silver medal at last year’s Central England Open Championships.

Paying tribute to Seb, Harrogate Grammar School said: “Sometimes it is impossible to find the right words.

”Please donate, if you can, to support Seb’s family to raise funds for a memorial.

"Something to remember and never forget a special young man who loved his family and friends so very much.

"He will be missed.”

North Yorkshire Police has launched a murder inquiry following Seb’s death and the 16-year-old boy will appear in court on March 14.

Detective Superintendent Wayne Fox, Head of North Yorkshire Police’s Major Investigation Team, said: “This is a live enquiry and I would remind the public that any form of shared rumour or speculation may have a significant impact on future criminal justice processes.”

