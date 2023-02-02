Masterchef 2022 winner Eddie Scott from Yorkshire is set to appear at the Harrogate Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show.

You will get the chance to meet celebrity chefs Masterchef champion Eddie Scott and Italian chef and mentor to Jamie Oliver, Gennaro Contaldo, who are both appearing at this year’s Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show. The event will be taking place at the Yorkshire Event Centre at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate and will run from February 7 to 9, 2023.

Eddie will be on the Demo Kitchen station on Tuesday, February 7 and Wednesday, February 8 and will be cooking some delicious treats such as Keralan Banana Split and Rose and Pistachio Kulfi Baked Alaska. Eddie’s cooking is inspired by his family’s Indian-Punjabi heritage. His grandparents, both talented cooks, taught him the basics of Punjabi cuisine and the art of cooking with spice. Eddie’s first memories were spent in the kitchen; he grew up in a family who loved to cook.

Meanwhile, Gennaro will be singing copies of his new book, Gennaro’s Cucina, at the event on Wednesday.

Eddie Scott. (Pic credit: Yorkshire Event Centre)

The rest of the time, the Demo Kitchen will be hosted by chef Steph Moon, a local celebrity with Yorkshire roots. She will be showcasing recipes and ideas that could be a big hit with customers. This year she will be joined by four times National Champion Philip Mancini. Recipe ideas will include ‘Festival of Coronation’, with ice cream delights fit for a royal and the forthcoming Coronation, and ‘Fire and Ice’, where chilli meets ice cream.