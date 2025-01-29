Harrogate Station Gateway Scheme: Campaigners launch legal action in bid to stop £12m scheme

Campaigners have launched legal action in a bid to stop the £12m Harrogate Station Gateway Scheme.

Members of the Get Away campaign say they have instructed lawyers to challenge North Yorkshire Council over its issuing of traffic regulation orders last month.

The orders paved the way for a range of changes, including alterations to bus access into the bus station, with a new bus lane on Station Parade, new cycling infrastructure between Bower Road and Station Bridge and improved pedestrian accessibility.

Improved pedestrian and vehicle movements with linked signals and the improvement of public spaces at One Arch and Station Square were also planned.

Harrogate business owner Steven Baines, spokesperson for the campaign group, said the council had failed to consider the full impacts of the proposal and to consult fully with the public which mean the orders were illegal.

Get Away is now organising its own survey to gather feedback on the scheme and is also embarking on a publicity campaign to encourage traders to speak up against the plans.

Mr Baines said: “North Yorkshire Council may have shied away from consulting with local businesses so we are facilitating our own consultation to give us a voice.

“As the UK economy continues to worry the business community, the extra financial pressure from the disruption this scheme will cause could be the final straw for many Harrogate traders.

“North Yorkshire Council should scrap this project to allow our business community the best possible operating environment to provide much-needed goods and services to the people of Harrogate and further afield now and in the future.

“Where is the over-arching business support for this scheme? Where is the economic impact assessment which shows the benefits this will bring for our businesses and where is the open dialogue with traders? The answer is nowhere.”

Campaign group members and businessman, Barry Adams, claimed there was a “growing feeling” that the council had wanted to push the scheme through without fully considering the best interests of businesses.

“The engagement has been poor, to say the least. Traffic regulation orders were inconsistently displayed and missing key information and the plans were not made available as they should have been in the local library and online.

“We are all for investment in the town but it must be the right investment which makes a positive impact for Harrogate, creates growth and helps local businesses thrive.”

North Yorkshire Council’s corporate director of environment, Karl Battersby, said: “We have received a pre-action protocol letter in respect of the Harrogate Transforming Cities Fund traffic regulation orders approval decision in December.