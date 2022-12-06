Harry and Meghan have dropped an impromptu six-part documentary series - here’s how you can watch it.

A lot has happened since Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, got married on May 19, 2018 at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. Aside from having two children, Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, the couple have also been at the centre of controversy from revelations during their highly publicised interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021 to a feud between Prince Harry and Prince William.

The couple have been residing in California since January 2020, when they stepped down from their royal duties. However, the royal family came together for the funeral of the dearly departed Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022.

Since they got married, Harry and Meghan have opened up about their experiences being part of the royal family. Their latest revelations come in the form of a documentary which is yet to be released in two parts titled ‘Harry and Meghan’.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk as procession with the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives at Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace for her lying in state. (Pic credit: Phil Noble - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Where can I watch Harry and Meghan?

The documentary will be released exclusively to Netflix where subscribers can watch the first instalment, which is three episodes long, on December 8, 2022.

The second volume (episodes four to six) will be debuting on December 15, 2022 on Netflix and the documentary is directed by two-time Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus, as well as executive producers Erica Sashin, Mark Monroe, Dan Cogan, Ben Browning, Chanel Pysnik, Jon Bardin, Mala Chapple and Angus Wall.

What is the Harry and Meghan documentary about?

According to Netflix, this series is completely unprecedented and will explore the gamut of their relationship, from the early days when they were first dating, to their marital years and the challenges and controversies that resulted in them stepping back from the royal family.