Harry Gration funeral: Inside York Minster as family, friends and colleagues say goodbye to 'Mr Yorkshire'

Speaking inside the Minster, former archbishop of York Lord Sentamu told mourners that it was fitting the award-winning 71-year-old’s funeral took place on Yorkshire Day as he gave the sermon for his “dear friend and fellow traveller”.
His co-presenter Amy Garcia told the congregation: “Harry was the heartbeat of the programme and head of the Look North family for four decades.”
She said: “Often called Mr Yorkshire, he was passionate about the county and its people.”
Harry Gration's funeral took place at York Minster on Yorkshire Day.
Hundreds gathered in York Minster to say goodbye to Harry Gration.
Gration’s widow Helen paid tribute to her husband along with two of his sons – Harrison and Harvey. Mrs Gration said: “We know that we shared him with many. To us he was a husband, dad and daddy and we loved him totally.” Harrison sang At The River by Aaron Copeland.