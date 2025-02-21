Mourners gathered in high numbers outside of Sheffield Cathedral to pay their respects to Harvey Willgoose at his funeral on Friday (Feb 21).

15-year-old Harvey died after he was stabbed at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield on February 3.

The teenager was taken to Sheffield Cathedral, in a red and white coffin - which are the colours of his beloved Sheffield United FC.

Just after 2.30pm, the schoolboy's funeral procession made it's way to the cathedral.

His distraught family - including mum Caroline, dad Mark, both 51, sister Sophie, 27, and brother Lewis, 25, were seen at the service.

Many people wore Sheffield United t-shirts and the service was live-streamed on a screen outside the cathedral for everyone to see.

The cathedral's choir sang the club's favourite chant 'Greasy Chip Butty;' during the service, alongside hymns 'Sing Hosannah'.

The service was followed by a private service at the nearby City Road Cemetery and the wake will take place at Beighton Miners Welfare Club in the Beighton area of the city.

1 . "Goose" Hearse arrives for funeral of Harvey Willgoose at Sheffield Cathedral, with flowers spelling out "Goose". Photo: SWNS Photo Sales

2 . Harvey Willgoose funeral Mourners hold a banner at the funeral for teenage school knife attack victim Harvey Willgoose at Sheffield Cathedral. Photo: Peter Byrne Photo Sales

3 . Funeral order of service An order of service for the funeral for teenage school knife attack victim Harvey Willgoose outside Sheffield Cathedral. Photo: Peter Byrne Photo Sales