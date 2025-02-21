Harvey Willgoose: Hundreds of mourners turn out to the funeral of 15-year-old boy stabbed to death at school

Hundreds of mourners turned out to the funeral of Harvey Willgoose, who died after being stabbed at his school.

Mourners gathered in high numbers outside of Sheffield Cathedral to pay their respects to Harvey Willgoose at his funeral on Friday (Feb 21).

15-year-old Harvey died after he was stabbed at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield on February 3.

The teenager was taken to Sheffield Cathedral, in a red and white coffin - which are the colours of his beloved Sheffield United FC.

Just after 2.30pm, the schoolboy's funeral procession made it's way to the cathedral.

His distraught family - including mum Caroline, dad Mark, both 51, sister Sophie, 27, and brother Lewis, 25, were seen at the service.

Many people wore Sheffield United t-shirts and the service was live-streamed on a screen outside the cathedral for everyone to see.

The cathedral's choir sang the club's favourite chant 'Greasy Chip Butty;' during the service, alongside hymns 'Sing Hosannah'.

The service was followed by a private service at the nearby City Road Cemetery and the wake will take place at Beighton Miners Welfare Club in the Beighton area of the city.

Hearse arrives for funeral of Harvey Willgoose at Sheffield Cathedral, with flowers spelling out "Goose".

1. "Goose"

Hearse arrives for funeral of Harvey Willgoose at Sheffield Cathedral, with flowers spelling out "Goose". Photo: SWNS

Mourners hold a banner at the funeral for teenage school knife attack victim Harvey Willgoose at Sheffield Cathedral.

2. Harvey Willgoose funeral

Mourners hold a banner at the funeral for teenage school knife attack victim Harvey Willgoose at Sheffield Cathedral. Photo: Peter Byrne

An order of service for the funeral for teenage school knife attack victim Harvey Willgoose outside Sheffield Cathedral.

3. Funeral order of service

An order of service for the funeral for teenage school knife attack victim Harvey Willgoose outside Sheffield Cathedral. Photo: Peter Byrne

Hearse arrives for funeral of Harvey Willgoose at Sheffield Cathedral.

4. Harvey Willgoose funeral

Hearse arrives for funeral of Harvey Willgoose at Sheffield Cathedral. Photo: SWNS

