Harvey Willgoose: Mother of teenager, 15, killed at Sheffield school recalls 'horrendous' moment she learned the news

The heartbroken mother of a teenager who was fatally stabbed at school, has told of the "horrendous" moment she found out he had been attacked.

Caroline Willgoose's son Harvey Willgoose, 15, was killed after he was attacked at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield, on February 3.

He was rushed to hospital but was tragically pronounced dead in the ambulance.

Speaking on Monday (Feb 10) - exactly a week after his death - Caroline has now told of the "horrendous" moment when her husband Mark contacted her to say Harvey had been stabbed.

Harvey's parents, Mark and Caroline Willgoose outside Sheffield Town Hall.

Caroline, 49, said: "I was getting ready to go to work.

"Mark's mum rang me and said 'something serious has happened'.

"I rang Mark, he was shouting down the phone. 'He's been stabbed! He's been stabbed! It's serious!' "As soon as he said that a police car came up and said 'you need to come with us now'. It was just horrendous."

Caroline, of Sheffield, said she was travelling to the city's Northern General Hospital in a police car with blue lights with her other son.

But tragically, Harvey died on the way to the hospital - so they then went at normal speed so she thought that he was "alright."

Caroline said: "We were going to go to Northern General Hospital. We'd got blue lights on.

"Me and my son were there and then they said 'we're going to go to the Childrens', turned the blue lights off and were going normal speed. I still thought 'oh, he's alright'."

On Saturday (Feb 8), hundreds of people marched from Sheffield Town Hall to Bramall Lane - where Harvey's favourite football club Sheffield United play.

Caroline and Mark carried a banner that read 'Lives not Knives'.

She said: "He was known up and down the country. People have got in touch with me from other cities to say they met him at away games and he was funny."

A 15-year-old boy, who can't be named due to his age, has been charged with murder, possession of a bladed article and one count of affray.

He will appear at Sheffield Crown Court on April 28 and a trial has been provisionally set for June 30.

Steve Davies, the CEO of St Clare Catholic Multi Academy Trust, previously described Harvey as a "immensely popular young man" who was "precious and loved."

He said: "All Saints Catholic High School lost one of our own in the most shocking and tragic of circumstances.

"Harvey was an invaluable part of our school community.

"An immensely popular young man with his fellow students and teachers alike, he had a smile that would light up the room. Harvey was young.