Hatfield House Lane crash: Teenager seriously injured following a collision in Sheffield between a car and motorcycle as Yorkshire police appeal for information and witnesses
It has been reported that at around 9.17am on Saturday, February 10, there was a collision involving a black Audi A3 and a black Suzuki motorcycle on Hatfield House Lane at the junction with Sicey Avenue.
South Yorkshire Police officers attended and part of Hatfield House Lane and Sicey Avenue was closed with the road reopening at around 1pm.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “The motorcyclist, a 17-year-old, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
“The driver of the Audi stopped at the scene and has been assisting officers with their enquiries.
“Police are now keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with relevant dashcam or CCTV footage.
“We are also keen to locate the driver of a white saloon vehicle captured on a nearby CCTV image who is believed to have directly witnessed the incident.
“Did you see what happened or do you have any information that can help us with our investigation?”
If you can help, you can pass along any information to police via the online live chat, the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 312 of 10 February 2024 when you get in touch.
Alternatively, you can stay anonymous if you prefer not to pass on your personal details and share what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.
