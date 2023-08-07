Hawes Yarnbombers strike again with Wallace and Gromit-themed display in Yorkshire Dales town
The seven women who make up the knitting collective have created a trail featuring classic Aardman Animations characters Wallace, Gromit, Wendolene, Shaun the sheep and Preston the dog. Hawes is home to the Wensleydale Creamery, and Wallace is known for his love of Wensleydale cheese.
The trail aims to raise money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and there is a ‘Wrong Trousers’ collection box as well as a donations point at nearby pub The Board Inn.
The creations will be on display until August 31. Last summer, the group produced a Shrek-themed installation. They have also done Alice in Wonderland in previous years under the supervision of one of their members, professional textiles artist Fiona Gill.
Yorkshire Post photographer Bruce Rollinson went along to capture the fun.