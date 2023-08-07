The talented Hawes Yarnbombers group have outdone themselves this summer with a Wallace and Gromit-themed display in the Dales market town.

The seven women who make up the knitting collective have created a trail featuring classic Aardman Animations characters Wallace, Gromit, Wendolene, Shaun the sheep and Preston the dog. Hawes is home to the Wensleydale Creamery, and Wallace is known for his love of Wensleydale cheese.

The trail aims to raise money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and there is a ‘Wrong Trousers’ collection box as well as a donations point at nearby pub The Board Inn.

The creations will be on display until August 31. Last summer, the group produced a Shrek-themed installation. They have also done Alice in Wonderland in previous years under the supervision of one of their members, professional textiles artist Fiona Gill.

Yorkshire Post photographer Bruce Rollinson went along to capture the fun.

1 . Hawes Yarnbombers The main display outside The Board Inn Photo: Bruce Rollinson

2 . Hawes Yarnbombers Shaun the sheep Photo: Bruce Rollinson

3 . Hawes Yarnbombers Sheep on top of a postbox Photo: Bruce Rollinson

4 . Hawes Yarnbombers Irene Crow takes a selfie with the characters outside The Board Inn. Photo: Bruce Rollinson