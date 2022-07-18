Life-sized knitted Shrek characters having a giant impact on visitors to Hawes

The hugely-impressive art installations at The Board Inn have been made over a period of months by a group of seven friends who called themselves the Hawes Yarnbombers. Their annual efforts have previously seen Alice in Wonderland and Yorkshire Dales themes and they settled on Shrek this year after watching the film at Christmas.

Suzanne Excell, from the group, said the idea initially came about from one of their members, Fiona Gill, who is a professional textile artist. Between them, they have created sculptures of most of the main characters from the films– including Shrek, Princess Fiona, Donkey, Gingerbread Man and Lord Farquaad, who was Suzanne’s creation.

They will be in place until September and charitable donations are being split between Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Swaledale Mountain Rescue Team.

Jamie Talbot, and Ian Locke-Edmunds, of Leeds, enjoying a drink outside The Board Inn, Hawes with the Shrek creations made by the Hawes Yarnbombers. Picture: James Hardisty

Around £400 has been raised so far.

Suzanne said this year’s display is getting an excellent reception.

“The reaction has been absolutely fantastic and it is lovely to hear children say it is wonderful. It has been a great community event.”

Princess Fiona is among the designs.