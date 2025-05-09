Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was where the Brontë sisters posted their manuscripts to London and received correspondence and payments.

It is quite possibly home to the first PO Box in the UK.

Our reporter Sophie Mei Lan went along for the Mrs Yorkshire podcast - sponsored by Whitby Seafoods – the home of scampi.

Haworth's Old Post Office

The Old Post Office, on Main Street, has undergone major refurbishment in the past couple of years thanks to a Yorkshire family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner Charlie, 44, along with his partner Mark, 44, and 72-year-old father Brian Cowling, have transformed the iconic venue into a cafe complete with a professional kitchen and office.

Charlie said: “It had belonged to the same family for six generations. We wanted to restore it as authentically as possible while paying homage to the rich history of the area.”

Reviving Haworth Old Post Office

Christa Ackroyd talks to the Cowlings at the Old Post Office

One of the most important features of the Old Post Office is the original Victorian counter and cash drawer.

Charlie said: “Visitors can come in and open the drawer themselves and even put a penny in the slot.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before putting attention to detail on the venue, Charlie, Brian, and Mark had their work cut out to revive the building.

Together, the trio cleared out the property, with a lot of it going to museums. They conducted repairs to the roof, reinstating Victorian chimney pots, replacing windows, and restoring the traditional shop front.

The windowsill overlooking the church

Charlie added: “We think in the 1940s they got rid of the drop at the front, but we've put the railings back in and removed the concrete slabs.”

There’s a stunning garden around the back for al fresco dining with views of the church and parsonage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The roof has also been restored, but still has its signature curve.

Charlie received a £8,900 grant from the Keighley Towns Fund to pay for the refurbishment.

Sophie Mei Lan Malin interviews Christa Ackroyd for the Mrs Yorkshire Podcast

He said: “It's been a labour of love. I only ever had one key for all the labourers; it was an old one. I’ve been letting people in and out with it.

“I later discovered this key is the original one. I couldn’t believe I'd been carrying it around in my pocket.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haworth Old Post Office is steeped in Victorian history.

Charlie said: “Branwell Brontë is said to have stopped at the Post Office on several occasions after overindulging at The Black Bull.

“His friend, the Postmaster John Hartley, let him sleep in the upstairs back room, which, in those days, had a clear view of the parsonage.

“His sister, Emily, would light a candle in the window of the parsonage when their father, Patrick, had gone to bed, as a signal to Branwell that it was safe to come home.”

Sophie Mei Lan Malin interviews Christa Ackroyd for the Mrs Yorkshire Podcast

That room is now Charlie’s study, but he still has a candle on the windowsill as a nod to the stories about Branwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are many nods to the Brontës with the magazines they read on the bookshelf. This place is a treasure trove of history.

Charlie’s father Brian, who inspired a fascination for Haworth’s history, said: “Haworth is much more than the Brontës. You don’t see a lot of Brontë things in here, there’s a story about everything.”

The Old Post Office has an original Barraclough clock.

John Barraclough is an iconic clockmaker from the time of the Brontës who lived and worked on Haworth’s Main Street at what is now known as The Hawthorn pub. The Cowlings also renovated and own The Hawthorn.

“There are very few originals,” said Charlie. “Dad’s passionate about the Brontës, but he's passionate about the community around the sisters.”