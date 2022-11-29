For the first time, The Rotary Club of Haworth hosted a Santa Fun Run - these are the best pictures from the Christmas event.

The Rotary Club of Haworth & Worth Valley’s Santa Fun Run in Haworth Central Park on Saturday, November 26, 2022 was attended by around 40 people dressed as Santa who ran up to 5K. The funds collected from the event was raised for the club’s Charitable Trust Fund.

People of all ages from six-year-old children to adults joined together to run in their costumes and most of the ‘santas’ did 10 laps around the park and attendees included Robbie Moore, MP for Keighley and Ilkley, who completed the five kilometres.

Here are some of the highlights from the festive event taken by Yorkshire Post photographer, Simon Hulme.

1. Haworth Santa Run This group of 'santas' are pictures warming up on Main Street, Haworth.

2. Haworth Santa Run 'Santas' shown running the 5k in Haworth Central Park.

3. Haworth Santa Run Three people dressed as santas run through the park.

4. Haworth Santa Run A group of runners take a Santa selfie.