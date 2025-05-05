Haworth Steampunk Weekend: Fans head to the home of the Brontë sisters for the charity event

The Sue Ryder Steampunk Weekend returned to Haworth for its 13th anniversary as people from across the UK headed to the home of the Brontës.

The event is dubbed as the ‘biggest charity event’ of its kind in the UK where people dress up, inspired by Science Fiction literature.

The event which spread throughout the historic village raised vital funds for the Sue Ryder's Manorlands Hospice.

Returning over the weekend of May 3 and 4, hundreds turned out with many dressed in steampunk attire – even the animals were taking part.

The Sue Ryder Charity Steampunk weekend returned to Haworth on May 3 and 4 2025 with people dressed spectacularly in steampunk attire, raising vital funds for the Sue Ryder's Manorlands Hospice. Pictured Lyndia Philpott and Pat Flynn, from Middlesbrough.

The Sue Ryder Charity Steampunk weekend returned to Haworth on May 3 and 4 2025 with people dressed spectacularly in steampunk attire, raising vital funds for the Sue Ryder's Manorlands Hospice. Pictured Lyndia Philpott and Pat Flynn, from Middlesbrough. Photo: James Hardisty

Pictured Kate Van Der Hoe Ven with her dog Bergje, from Heckmondwike

Pictured Kate Van Der Hoe Ven with her dog Bergje, from Heckmondwike Photo: James Hardisty

Pictured Ian Mallam and Linda Adams, from Blackpool.

Pictured Ian Mallam and Linda Adams, from Blackpool. Photo: James Hardisty

Pictured Mick Lister with Sharon Wilkinson.

Pictured Mick Lister with Sharon Wilkinson. Photo: James Hardisty

