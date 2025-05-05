Haworth Steampunk Weekend: Fans head to the home of the Brontë sisters for the charity event

The event is dubbed as the ‘biggest charity event’ of its kind in the UK where people dress up, inspired by Science Fiction literature.
The event which spread throughout the historic village raised vital funds for the Sue Ryder's Manorlands Hospice.
Returning over the weekend of May 3 and 4, hundreds turned out with many dressed in steampunk attire – even the animals were taking part.
Pictured Lyndia Philpott and Pat Flynn, from Middlesbrough. Photo: James Hardisty
Pictured Kate Van Der Hoe Ven with her dog Bergje, from Heckmondwike Photo: James Hardisty
Pictured Ian Mallam and Linda Adams, from Blackpool. Photo: James Hardisty
Pictured Mick Lister with Sharon Wilkinson. Photo: James Hardisty
