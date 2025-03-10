Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a trip to Whitby that changed her mind. “I ended up collecting loads of rocks (there) just because they were pretty,” she says. “I thought maybe there’s something I could do with these.

"I started looking into wire wrapping, which was the way I got into jewellery making initially. I still do some of that, but I thought actually silversmithing would be more my thing. It plays into my strengths.”

Bar a short course in Hampshire, where Hayley was living until a move to Skipton in 2023, she’s taught herself the art of metalsmithing, aided by online tutorials and jewellers’ groups. She uses her background as a former zookeeper to inspire her work, describing her jewellery as nature-based with a gothic, fantasy twist.

Hayley Roberts is inspired by her previous career and the natural world. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Under the name From the Mountains and the Moon, the 34-year-old sells at makers markets and craft fairs, and online through Etsy. “I was looking for a name that encompasses that slightly mysterious, fantasy, gothic vibe I try to replicate with my jewellery,” she says.

“I’ve tried to brand myself as more dark, mysterious inspired pieces. I very much see nature as part of that. A lot of my pieces are inspired by the natural world but I think there’s an inherent mystery to nature so I think that fits in quite nicely.”

Her business is very much Yorkshire-built and now occupies the majority of Hayley’s free time around her job as teacher of animal management at a sixth form college in Manchester. The spare room of her home in Skipton is set up as a workshop, with a small bench and a handful of tools.

“It is possible to do it from your own home and depending on how much money you’ve got to spend on tools to start off with, you can do it fairly cheaply,” she says. "In terms of silversmithing, the main thing that you really need is a blowtorch, a bit like the ones you use for crème brûlée. They’re quite easy to get hold of.

Hayley Roberts, ex Zookeeper turned metalsmith, at home in Skipton. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

"That’s what you would use for soldering things. And that’s the key skill you need. If you’re making a basic ring, you need to be able to solder the band together into one cohesive unit. Alongside that you want to have things like files and polishing equipment, but it can be as basic as you want it to be.”

One of Hayley's favourite tools is her jeweller’s saw, used to cut out designs for her intricate and illustrative pieces, from copper or silver sheets. But that’s not for everyone. "Some jewellers hate saw piercing and never do it so it’s about finding what your thing is and what tools complement that,” she says.

Just like her tattoo sleeve, much of what she creates is inspired by animals she previously worked with as a zookeeper, as well as the natural world more broadly. She got her first keeper role three years after studying animal behaviour and welfare at university, most recently working at Marwell Wildlife in Hampshire.

There, she was focused on small primates, like lemurs and marmosets, as well as large carnivores such as tigers and leopards. “That was actually my local zoo growing up and the place that made me want to work with animals,” she says.

Some of Hayley's creations. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

"You’re never doing the same thing twice even though the base is the same - preparing feeds, making sure the animals are clean, you’re trying to provide for their welfare.

"But it’s a very changeable role…It gave me a lot of opportunities to express myself creatively in a way that benefitted the animals, in enclosure design, in enrichment. It does have hard times as well if animals are getting sick or if one unfortunately does die. It takes an emotional toll.”

The role was very physical and Hayley says her body had begun to struggle. She was forced to take a few months away from work after an injury to her knee left her struggling to walk- and it was during this time, she first began to experiment with jewellery making.

“I found that wire wrapping was really therapeutic especially when I couldn’t really get out of the house. My partner said to me actually this is quite good maybe you should think about selling it or making a small business. It had never really occurred to me but I was ending up with a lot of pieces that were just sitting around the house. It’s progressed and flourished since then.

“The thing that’s got me gripped is the fact there’s always new techniques to be learning. In terms of silversmithing, I’m still pretty beginner level and there's lots of techniques that I would still like to learn, which are more advanced.”

Hayley has hopes of making the metalsmithing a full-time job, also running workshops to teach the skill to others. And perhaps, she muses, it wouldn’t be that much of a leap from her time in animal management.

"I see a lot of correlations – there was a lot of building involved with making sure that the animals were taken care of (at the zoo) and those are skills that I’ve definitely taken forward into jewellery making.

"That physical problem solving and construction is something I really enjoy and find interesting. It might seem a bit of a random connection but I definitely feel like having done those things as a zookeeper, it’s made me a better jeweller.”