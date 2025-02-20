A Yorkshire mother has praised a Northern conductor after he moved quickly to help her baby during a medical emergency.

In January, this year, Jane Griffiths was travelling from Knottingley to Hebden Bridge with her partner and six-month old son Austin when their baby suffered a medical emergency.

A tube which had been fitted to drain excess fluid from her son’s brain came loose and began leaking.

The Northern Rail conductor, James Hallett, reacted quickly to help the couple.

Mr Hallett provided the couple with bandages to try and stop the leak and a foil blanket so they could keep the baby warm.

The parents then contacted Leeds Children’s Hospital and said they needed to bring Austin in for emergency treatment.

Ms Griffiths said: “James didn’t have to do what he did that morning, but I’m so grateful that he did. He couldn’t have done anymore.

“I was panicking, my partner was panicking and the baby was crying but James calmed us down so we could get ourselves together and ring the hospital.

“He then ran up the carriage to get the first aid kit and a blanket to keep my baby warm. It was very reassuring.”

The couple got off the train at Leeds station and took Austin to the hospital for treatment.

After undergoing several procedures, he is now recovering at home.

Ms Griffiths contacted Northern to thank James for his assistance after the incident and decided to nominate him for a Pride of Britain Award.

“Austin’s home now, he’s settled and he’s healing well but if James hadn’t reacted so quickly it could’ve been a very different situation,” she added.

“We really wanted to show our appreciation for James and we thought rocking up at the station with a box of chocolates for him just wouldn’t cut it.”

Kerry Peters, regional director for Northern in Yorkshire, said: “We’re incredibly proud of James for stepping up to help the family deal with a difficult and distressing situation.

“I’m really pleased to hear that Austin got the help he needed and is now recovering at home with his family.