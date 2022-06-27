The sad news was announced on Friday night's (June 24) BBC Look North by an emotional Amy Garcia, who had worked with Harry on the show for seven years.

Christine and Harry worked closely together, particularly over the last year, and she revealed some of her favourite memories of the Bradford-born broadcasting legend in a post entitled "just a little something from me about Harry".

Harry Gration and Christine Talbot at York Theatre Royal ahead of bringing their show A Grand Yorkshire Night Out to the theatre and to Scarborough cc Jonathan Gawthorpe

"As two presenters, adrift from our familiar homes, in Harry's case BBC Look North after 40 yrs and for me 20 yrs fronting ITV Calendar, it seemed natural, as friends of many yrs, that we would team up and, over the last year, Harry Gration and I have done so many lovely things together," she said.

"From hosting our own variety show at the York Theatre Royal in April with our friend Roy Player, to various charity events and plans to do more over the summer, not to mention dinners/lunches and also coffees at what became "the usual place" for me Harry and Roy, the glamorous Starbucks on the A64!

"We were due to meet there this coming Monday morning to chat through a charity event for next Friday - my last text from Harry late on Thursday night was to confirm - ending with the usual 'love ya loads, Hx'.

"I never ever dreamed that meeting would not take place and was devastated to hear the news that he has died so suddenly on Friday from his lovely wife Helen Gration.

"My love goes to her, their beautiful boys and all Harry's family as they deal with the loss of a person who was like a family member to us all, but who was theirs and the centre of their warm family.

"I'm just grateful that Harry and I had this lovely friendship and the time after our TV jobs, to nurture it and work together over the last year.

"I'Il always treasure the honour of working with a man who was not only a TV legend (though he never thought of himself this way) but who also became such a close friend.

"We last met up for picture 3 just two weeks ago to have a photo taken to promote the beer festival in Clifford. He was so generous with his time. Even then, ever modest, he baulked at the original title for the beer they wanted to name for us 'Yorkshire Legends'. We decided to go for 'Breaking News'! But thank you organisers!