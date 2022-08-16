Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dean Whelan was told on August 6 - the birthday of his one-year-old daughter Lorelai - that following weeks of hospitalisation, he had been diagnosed with metastatic bowel cancer and doesn't have long left to live.

The news has shattered the lives of Dean and his partner Emily, 34.

Dean - who is also an "amazing step-dad" to Jayden, 15 and Neve, 11 - proposed to Emily as soon as he was diagnosed and family and friends are now rallying to organise a wedding as quickly as possible for the couple.

More than £2,000 has been raised in less than one day on a GoFundMe for the family from Golcar.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, family friend Jodie Lou - who organised the fundraiser - said she was desperate to help in any way possible.

"Dean is an amazing step-father to Jayden and Neve, and an equally amazing father to Lorelai", she said.

"After several weeks of illness and hospitalisation, they were told on August 6 that Dean has terminal cancer and that the only way to manage it and give Dean the time that he needs with his family is through chemotherapy.

"On the same day, Dean asked Emily to be his wife so that they can spend whatever time they have left and the rest of his life together.

"Through this GoFundMe, we hope to raise money to ensure that they don't have to struggle financially during this time and if we can, raise enough so that they will also have the means to support their family for a longer period as well as being able to put something away for the children.

"Please give what you can, as deeply as you can."

Offers of help have already started for the family on social media.