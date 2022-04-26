Heartbreak at Sewerby Hall as ‘incredibly special’ 25-year-old llama Willow dies

Willow, who was born in 1997, was the last llama to be born and bred at Sewerby Hall.She lived to the grand old age of 25 - which her owners say made her the oldest female llama in the world, and roughly equivalent to 100-year-old in human terms.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we announce the passing of Willow, one of our oldest members of the Sewerby Family at the grand age of 25,” the owners announced on the Sewerby Hall Facebook page on Monday (April 25).

Visitors to the Hall may remember Willow grazing in the paddock, while others may have spotted her during her appearance on Channel 5 show ‘This Week on the Farm’.

Willow the llama lived to the age of 25 [Image: Sewerby Hall and Gardens]

Willow was a striking llama as she was the only family member to be born with a brown body - her siblings were predominantly white with a few brown patches.

“All of the llamas had different personalities and Willow was known for having an extremely gentle and kind nature and enjoyed being walked around the grounds and given a groom,” her owners wrote.

After the passing of Willow's last sibling in 2019, Head Keeper John went on a mission to find her a new friend - and came back with Lisa Marie.

“The pair quickly became inseparable with Lisa Marie adoring Willow and following her everywhere.. wherever Willow went, Lisa Marie went!,” the zoo team said.

“The feeling was mutual as Willow took her under her wing and gained a new lease of life teaching Lisa Marie the ways of the world.”

As more llamas joined the group, Willow very much remained the matriarch and was “the perfect role model” to the younger animals.

Sadly Willow suffered some health problems in recent months due to her old age, and passed away peacefully in her sleep.

“The zoo team are deeply saddened to lose such a special and long standing resident but it is particularly hard for Head Keeper John and Assistant Keeper Becky who were there when she was born and have been there for her throughout her life,” the team wrote.

“Lisa Marie is missing Willow greatly but she has the comfort and companionship of the other llamas.”

The team asked that people focus on “the wonderful life that Willow had and the happiness she brought to staff and visitors alike”.

“She reached a remarkable age and was the oldest female llama in the world and one of the oldest llamas in the world," they wrote.

“The life expectancy of a llama is 15-20 years old so Willow had a truly extraordinary life and greatly surpassed that age.