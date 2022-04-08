18-year-old kitty Mr Bumbles, who was deaf, was ploughed into by the estate car in a horrifying incident caught on camera.

Owner Paul Walker, 58, says the driver "intentionally" hit Mr Bumbles before fleeing as the cat lay squirming in agony in the cul-de-sac.

CCTV footage appears to show the black vehicle slowing to allow the cat to cross the road before suddenly accelerating towards him.

The scene before the car ran over the cat

The driver is confronted by furious neighbours before he mounts the pavement to avoid Mr Bumbles' stricken body and leaves the estate in Great Plumstead near Norwich, Norfolk.

Paul, who spent £1,600 on vet bills to try to save Mr Bumbles, said he wants to see police prosecute the driver.

The taxi firm boss said: "It was cold-hearted. He obviously didn't have any compassion for the cat.

"I can forgive someone accidentally running the cat over but I think he got impatient and saw the cat wasn't going to move out the way and just ran over him.

Mr Bumbles was beloved in his neighbourhood

"It shows no heart and no soul.

"He saw the cat squirming around in the road. He was in a horrible state."

In the video captured at around 6.30pm on March 25, locals can be seen approaching the man, who is believed to work for a local food delivery service.

The man, who seems to be at the wrong address, rings a doorbell with a delivery bag in his hand.

One woman says: "This cat is going to die now. Seriously? And you don't give a s***.

"Did you know you just- He don't give a s***!"

The man responds: "What? I stopped. I'm really sorry but I'm not watching in the bottom of cars [sic]."

Mr Bumbles - described by Paul as a "proper gentleman" - was sadly put down three days later due to his injuries, which included a broken pelvis, gauged eye and fractured spine.

The cat was adopted by Paul and his wife Suzette, 56, two years ago after he was passed on by a neighbour who moved out of the estate.

Paul said: "He was such a beautiful cat. We're just devastated he's not here.

"Mr Bumbles was in good health apart from a heart murmur.

"He was initially called socks because of his white feet, then the children in the estate named him Mr Bumbles because he used to bumble around.

"He would greet you at the bottom of the stairs in the morning and sit on your lap.

"He was quite special - a proper gentleman.

"I think the guy should pay for the vet bills and be done for reckless driving. He should be held accountable."

Norfolk Police said they were investigating the incident.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We are investigating the incident and enquiries are ongoing. No arrests at present."