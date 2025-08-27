A date has been set for a public inquiry over plans to build a battery energy storage system (BESS) close to a Yorkshire village.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Planning Inspectorate has confirmed a hearing will be held after Wakefield Council rejected proposals to build the facility near Heath.

The announcement comes as campaigners opposed to the scheme have launched a fundraising drive to pay for experts to represent them at the inquiry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In July, the council’s planning and highways committee unanimously voted against a recommendation to allow the installation 72 containers storing lithium ion batteries on farmland close to the village.

Residents have been campaigning since 2022 to stop an battery energy facility being built on farmland close to Heath village, in Wakefield.

BESS facilities take in power from renewable energy sources and then release it back to the National Grid when demand is high.

More than 1,200 residents, along with MPs and councillors, objected, claiming it could pose a fire risk to residents and harm the local conservation area.

However, the scheme could still go ahead after Harmony Energy lodged an appeal with the Inspectorate over a three-year delay in the council determining the application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Documents submitted to the council said the hearing was due to start on November 25 and was expected to last around four days.

Julie Medford, Labour councillor for Normanton, looking out across fields at Heath Common which could be the site of energy storage farm.

A decision is expected to be issued on or before January 23 next year.

The I Love Heath Common group, which was set up in opposition to the scheme in 2022, has launched a GoFundMe page aiming to raise £10,000 to fund planning and heritage experts to represent them.

The group also plans to hold an auction in the village on September 14 at The Kings Arms pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lots include signed items from playwright John Godber and prints donated by the estate of Hungarian-born György Gordon, who lived in Heath for many decades.

A spokesperson said: “Heath Common is a haven of tranquillity, somewhere to escape when you need to clear your head or get some peace. It’s a popular family destination and an established meeting spot for friends.

“It’s Wakefield’s little piece of historic England – all just a stone’s throw away from the loud and busy city. Thousands of people across the district and beyond enjoy this very special place, the jewel in Wakefield’s crown, and we will ensure that their voices are heard at the Inquiry.

“We are doing this for Wakefield’s next generation – they deserve to make the happy memories we have all made at Heath.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking against the scheme at a meeting last month, Normanton councillor Julie Medford said: “In all my years as a parish and district councillor, I have never seen so much opposition to a plan. This area is so unique.

“If this goes ahead, my children will not know this area. Neither will my grandchildren. The heritage will be lost in their lifetime.

“Thousands enjoy Heath Common, week in and week out. It’s enjoyed by young, old, rich and poor. We can’t lose this. It’s the one place we are going to have left.

Anne-Marie Nicholson, chair of Wakefield and District Gypsy and Travellers’ Association, spoke on behalf of the traveller community which is situated close to the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “If there was a fire on this site due to the battery farm the impact would be devastating. We have elderly residents on site. We have children there who have autism and asthma.”

Tessa Fletcher, senior planning manager at Harmony Energy, said the company operated renewable energy projects across Europe.

Ms Fletcher said the firm had a “strong track record” in the sector and operated 17 battery sites across the UK.

She said: “We understand the public concerns that have been raised and want to be transparent about our approach. Battery technology has been proven to be extremely safe, with over 160 sites safely operating in the UK and many thousands more across the globe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Battery energy storage would not form a core part of the UK’s strategy to manage our grid network if the risks were as high as suggested. We have worked extensively on the site’s design to reduce the visual impact and to ensure it is screened from day one.

“We have worked with the council’s own conservation officer to enhance the heritage benefits of the site.”

A spokesperson for the company said after the meeting: “We are disappointed by the decision. This application was prepared in line with both national and local planning policy to support the UK’s transition to a lower-carbon homegrown energy system, enhance the nation’s energy security, and ultimately lower bills for consumers.