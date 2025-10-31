A public inquiry over plans to build a battery energy storage system (BESS) close to a Wakefield village has been postponed.

A four-day Planning Inspectorate hearing over proposals to install the facility on farmland next to Heath was due to begin at Wakefield Town Hall November 25.

Wakefield Council has confirmed the inquiry has been postponed due to more sitting days being required than originally expected.

A council spokesperson said the hearing would instead take place next year but a new date has yet to be confirmed.

Residents have been campaigning since 2022 to stop an battery energy facility being built on farmland close to Heath village, in Wakefield.

In July, the council’s planning and highways committee unanimously voted against a recommendation to allow the installation of 72 containers storing lithium ion batteries on farmland close to the village.

BESS facilities take in power from renewable energy sources and then release it back to the National Grid when demand is high.

More than 1,200 residents, along with MPs and councillors, objected, claiming it could pose a fire risk to residents and harm a conservation area.

However, the scheme could still go ahead after Harmony Energy lodged an appeal with the Inspectorate due to a three-year delay in the council determining the application.

At least four organisations are expected to make representations at the public inquiry, in addition to the appellant and the local authority.

They include Heath Residents’ Association, Wakefield Civic Society, Wakefield and District Gypsy and Travellers’ Association and The Forgotten Women of Wakefield.

Campaigners opposed to the scheme have launched a fundraising drive to pay for experts to represent them at the inquiry.

A spokesperson for the I Love Heath Common group, which was set up in opposition to the scheme in 2022, previously said: “Heath Common is a haven of tranquillity, somewhere to escape when you need to clear your head or get some peace.

“It’s a popular family destination and an established meeting spot for friends. It’s Wakefield’s little piece of historic England – all just a stone’s throw away from the loud and busy city.

“Thousands of people across the district and beyond enjoy this very special place – the jewel in Wakefield’s crown – and we will ensure that their voices are heard at the inquiry.

“We are doing this for Wakefield’s next generation – they deserve to make the happy memories we have all made at Heath.”

Following the council’s decision three months ago, a Harmony Energy spokesperson said: “We are disappointed by the decision.

“This application was prepared in line with both national and local planning policy to support the UK’s transition to a lower-carbon homegrown energy system, enhance the nation’s energy security, and ultimately lower bills for consumers.