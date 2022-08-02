The damage left by the fire at Hangingroyd Lane in Hebden Bridge. Photos by Mike Middleton-Green

Hebden Bridge fire: Photos show how blaze ravaged La Perla Restaurant and offices

These photos show how a fire ripped through a Hebden Bridge town centre restaurant and offices earlier today.

By sarah fitton
Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 1:06 pm

Dozens of firefighters were called to the blaze at Burlees House and La Perla on Hangingroyd Lane at 2.12am.

The owner of La Perla has said he has been left heartbroken.

Several roads in the area were closed while emergency services dealt with the fire. Most are now reopen, although Old Gate and Bridge Gate are still shut.

Hebden Bridge Group Practice has re-located all planned face-to-face appointments to Grange Dene Medical Centre in Mytholmroyd.

Photos by Mike Middleton-Green.

1. Hebden Bridge fire: Photos show how blaze ravaged La Perla Restaurant and offices

Firefighters put out the flames. Photos by Mike Middleton-Green

Photo Sales

2. Hebden Bridge fire: Photos show how blaze ravaged La Perla Restaurant and offices

The flames can be seen coming out of the building. Photos by Mike Middleton-Green

Photo Sales

3. Hebden Bridge fire: Photos show how blaze ravaged La Perla Restaurant and offices

Dozens of firefighters were called, including specialist teams. Photos by Mike Middleton-Green

Photo Sales

4. Hebden Bridge fire: Photos show how blaze ravaged La Perla Restaurant and offices

Several roads were shut in the town centre. Photos by Mike Middleton-Green

Photo Sales
Hebden Bridge
Next Page
Page 1 of 2