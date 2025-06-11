Police have named a nine-year-old girl and her father who were killed in a house fire in Yorkshire.

Sohaib Ahmed, 38, and his daughter Manahal died in the blaze which broke out in Russell Close, Heckmondwike, on Sunday.

Mr Ahmed‘s 11-year-old daughter, who was seriously injured in the fire, is fighting for her life in hospital.

West Yorkshire Police said it is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Darren O’Donovan, a councillor for Dewsbury West and chairman of the fire authority, said early indications suggested “the fire started in the kitchen area and its ignition source was a tumble dryer”.

He added: “There are a number of tumble dryers that have been recalled by a number of manufacturers.

“That’s the tragedy: this was just a local family on a very regular street in Heckmondwike and a tragic accident has taken place.

Emergency services at the scene on Russell Close in Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire, where a man and a nine-year-old girl died in a house fire on June 8. Photo credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

“I think the community is rallying and pulling together to support other members of the family and friends that are affected by this.”

Councillor Ali Arshad, who represents Heckmondwike on Kirklees Council as a member of the Kirklees Community Independents Group, said the family of the victims were “absolutely amazing people”.