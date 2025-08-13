Yorkshire residents fear “chaos” will be brought to their local area if plans for a new housing estate are given the go-ahead.

The application from Orion Homes seeks permission to construct 51 properties on a plot of land at Stubley Farm, off Leeds Road in Heckmondwike, which is allocated for housing development in Kirklees Council’s Local Plan.

To create access to the site, a pair of semi-detached properties would be demolished. Stable buildings would also be bulldozed.

The site is currently grassland used for grazing, with housing to the south and west of the site and Stubley Farm to the north.

Looking onto the site from Stubley Farm Road. Credit: Google Maps.

The planning statement on behalf of the applicant says that while the land is currently undeveloped, the existing properties that surround it create a residential setting.

Under the plans, the vast majority of the homes would be two or three bedroomed, with 12 of them to have four bedrooms.

Local residents have made their position on the proposals clear, with 27 representations made in response to it.

One person commented: “This development appears to include no amenities, and no provision for public transport or active travel – it is yet another housing estate where residents will be reliant on cars to access shops, schools, healthcare and amenities.

“It is also a loss of green belt land and a large number of mature native trees and local wildlife. How does this fit with Kirklees’ declaration of a climate emergency in 2019 and the plan for Kirklees to be net zero by 2038? It is not a sustainable type of development.”

Another said: “I strongly oppose this development . The new junction will cause chaos for traffic with up to an additional 100 vehicles using the new junction. We really struggle now to get out of Stubley Farm Road onto the A62.”

However, the planning statement adds: “The proposal will assist the council in meeting its housing supply requirements and will not give rise to any harm in terms of highways, ecology, trees or drainage.

“The proposal delivers economic (jobs creation and increased spend in the economy), social (affordable housing and open space contributions) and environmental (new planting and bird / bat boxes) benefits and as such can be considered as being a sustainable development.”