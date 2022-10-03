HECK’s Yorkshire take on the traditional German Oktoberfest, which took place on Saturday, October 1 in Bedale, saw 10 enthusiastic sausage dogs competing on the race track.

The event included lots of food, beer, live entertainment from the Yorkshire Oompah Band and endless supplies of footlong Bratwursts, giant pretzels, wine, gin and Jager and a wide range of soft drinks.

Visitors, family and friends brought their sausage dogs to participate in the ‘Dachshund Dash’ race to win the ‘Golden Sausage’ trophy. Last year, Duster won the race while this year his brother Danby took the crown.

HECK’s Amy Seed said: “We held our first Dachshund Dash at a sausage festival a few years ago - sausage dogs are a bit of a tradition in the HECK! family and there were a few generations of dogs on hand to watch.

“We thought it was time for a rematch and it was such fun! All the dogs were incredibly excited but when the starter gun went, they knew exactly what to do. It was a close fought battle between Brian and Danby, but the black and tan won by a whisker.”

1. Dachshund Dash There were 10 dachshunds competing at HECK’s race. Photo: Glen Minikin Photo Sales

2. Dachshund Dash It was a nail biting race. Photo: Glen Minikin Photo Sales

3. Dachshund Dash Three dogs take the lead, including Danby (right). Photo: Glen Minikin Photo Sales

4. Dachshund Dash Danby (far right) races ahead of the other the weiner dogs. Photo: Glen Minikin Photo Sales