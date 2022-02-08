Yorkshire food brand HECK! featured on major BBC television series

As part of a package focusing on North Yorkshire, it highlighted the area's food companies and jobs in the area.
Presenter Nikki Chapman visited the HECK! £100,000 vertical farm unit, looking at how the company is reducing food miles, by growing it’s own spinach and basil for it’s vegan range.
Co-founder Jamie Keeble said: “It was great to show Nikki around.
"There are some amazing food companies in this area – it’s like a silicon valley of food.
"And we also work really hard to give the best opportunities to make HECK a fun and flexible place to work. It’s hard work making sausages, as Nikki found out, but we make sure our team have the best environment to work in.”