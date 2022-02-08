Yorkshire food brand HECK! featured on major BBC television series

North Yorkshire food firm HECK! made it to nation's TV screens after it was featured on BBC series Escape to the Country.

By Mark Casci
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 3:41 pm
Updated Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 3:42 pm

As part of a package focusing on North Yorkshire, it highlighted the area's food companies and jobs in the area.

Presenter Nikki Chapman visited the HECK! £100,000 vertical farm unit, looking at how the company is reducing food miles, by growing it’s own spinach and basil for it’s vegan range.

Sign up to our Business newsletter

Sign up to our Business newsletter

Co-founder Jamie Keeble said: “It was great to show Nikki around.

Presenter Nikki Chapman visited the HECK! £100,000 vertical farm unit.

"There are some amazing food companies in this area – it’s like a silicon valley of food.

"And we also work really hard to give the best opportunities to make HECK a fun and flexible place to work. It’s hard work making sausages, as Nikki found out, but we make sure our team have the best environment to work in.”

Presenter Nikki Chapman visited the HECK! vertical farm unit.
North YorkshireBBC