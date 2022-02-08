Yorkshire food brand HECK! featured on major BBC television series

As part of a package focusing on North Yorkshire, it highlighted the area's food companies and jobs in the area.

Presenter Nikki Chapman visited the HECK! £100,000 vertical farm unit, looking at how the company is reducing food miles, by growing it’s own spinach and basil for it’s vegan range.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Co-founder Jamie Keeble said: “It was great to show Nikki around.

Presenter Nikki Chapman visited the HECK! £100,000 vertical farm unit.

"There are some amazing food companies in this area – it’s like a silicon valley of food.

"And we also work really hard to give the best opportunities to make HECK a fun and flexible place to work. It’s hard work making sausages, as Nikki found out, but we make sure our team have the best environment to work in.”