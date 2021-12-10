Yorkshire sausage producer Heck annnounces shift towards meat-free products for 'flexitarian' customers

Co-founders Debbie and Jamie Keeble outside Heck's vertical farm at the headquarters in Bedale

The North Yorkshire-based firm has started a £3.5m expansion at its factory which will double capacity and enable more climate-friendly production, based on low-carbon, ethical values and high-tech food production..

Heck will be the first sausage company in the UK to include climate labelling on its packaging, so that consumers can base their purchases on how they impact the environment.

Working with Carbon Cloud, a platform which enables food brands to calculate, understand, share and improve their climate footprint, Heck will initially publish the carbon footprint on its popular chicken and pork ranges, before rolling out the labelling to its entire range over the next six months.

Jamie Keeble, Heck's co-founder, said: “We want to give our customers complete transparency when it comes to eating for the environment.

“We know that there are many aspects involved in reducing climate and carbon footprints, but we hope that by taking this first step and providing carbon labelling, those buying our products will be able to make a more informed choice at the supermarket shelves, and perhaps mix and match their meals, swapping out pork for a pack of chicken or vegan.”

The company said that it has had an "amazing" response to its new 60/40 Flexi range (a mix of 60 per cent meat and 40 per cent vegetables).

It is also expanding its chicken range to include sausages, burgers, seasoned mince and nuggets to respond to the needs of customers looking for good alternatives to traditional pork and beef products.

In another eco-friendly move, Heck is using spinach and basil from its recently installed vertical farm, aimed at significantly reducing food miles for its Vegan Breakfast and Vegan Italia ranges.

The company has also recently received SEDEX accreditation, which is one of the world’s leading ethical trade membership organisations working with businesses to improve working conditions on global supply chains.

Mr Keeble said: “We know that people, particularly since the pandemic, want to buy into companies that are looking to behave in the most ethical way in terms of staff, the community and customers, and the SEDEX accreditation really supports this,

“We’ve also significantly ramped up our salary packages, both to encourage more people to join the food industry and see it as destination job, and also to reward our brilliant factory team for all their incredible hard work during the pandemic lockdowns."

In another move, Heck is in early talks to collaborate with food-tech pioneer Ivy Farm Technologies to co-develop a range of cultivated meat products.

The partnership will be a UK first between a major food brand and cultivated meat producer. Ivy Farm, an Oxford University spin-out, plans to become the first UK company to make cultivated meat available to consumers in 2023.

Cultivated meat is produced by taking cells from living animals and recreating what happens naturally in an animal.

Mr Keeble said: “We are always looking to the future of farming and there are some really exciting developments in cultivated meat, in terms of food security and sustainability.

"Whilst it’s some way off from being available on supermarket shelves and we are very much championing our existing farmer supply chain, there are some fantastic education opportunities about future solutions to feeding the nation.”