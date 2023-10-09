MS3 understands 'upset' of some over Hedon pole installation as locals vow to fight on v.1

MS3 understands some have been upset by the installation of broadband poles in Hedon, its chief executive has said while urging them not to obstruct works following a standoff.

Guy Miller said the firm encouraged dialogue with locals who were given 28 days’ notice of works in Hedon’s Westlands Drive. The company boss added the rollout of broadband infrastructure in the town would continue, which he said would bring choice and lower internet costs.

But resident Ray Duffill, among those who turned out to protest against the installations on Monday morning, vowed that efforts to delay works would continue as people are left feeling powerless. It comes after the arrival of MS3 contractors to install broadband poles in Hedon’s Westlands Drive at around 8.15am provoked a backlash from locals.

MS3 contractors speak with local during a standoff between MS3 contractors and people in Westlands Drive, Hedon, East Riding of Yorkshire during works to install broadband poles,

Aerial pictures showed the contractor’s wagon surrounded by vehicles, preventing it from moving, while angry locals stood by. Humberside Police officers were called in and a Facebook livestream showed them stood between locals and contractors while they worked to install a pole behind barriers.

It is understood around five poles have gone up in the area and MS3 is set to continue its rollout of poles in the coming days. Mr Miller said Monday’s installations were done in accordance with the telegraph Code of Conduct and all rules and regulations governing their permits.

The chief executive said: “As residents understand, planning permission is not required and those living on Westlands Drive were given 28 days’ notice of the installation. We understand some residents are upset by this work.

“It’s not our intention to cause disturbance, and we want to work with residents in the most effective way possible. We’d like to remind residents that it is against the 1984 Telecommunications Act to obstruct telecoms workers when they’re carrying out work.

An aerial view of the standoff between MS3 contractors and people in Westlands Drive, Hedon, East Riding of Yorkshire during works to install broadband poles

“That is for their safety and for that of the public and, while we encourage an open dialogue to help residents understand the work we’re doing, that must be done safely. While there are some residents that are not interested in our service at this moment, there are many that are.

“We know people can save up to £200 on their internet costs and there are many that would like to have that choice. That includes others living on Westlands Drive.”

Mr Duffill said locals were determined to continue their action against the installation of broadband poles. The resident said: “We stayed in Westlands Drive for as long as we could, the contractors had to take extra special measures to get the poles installed like putting a barrier up around the works.

“We’ve promised that MS3 will find it difficult to install poles wherever they go. I’ve lived in Hedon for 22 years and in that time there’s been some campaigns against big companies.

“But I think this has brought people out and into activity more than any of the others, it’s really wound people up. People feel powerless because the law’s on MS3’s side.

“We don’t really have any recourse to complain to stop this from happening. So we’re just trying to delay the works and make it as expensive for them as possible.”