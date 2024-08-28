Help needed for Castleford Hedgehog Rescue expansion
There have been at least three local rescues close in the past 12 months, putting greater pressure on the reputable rescues that are left. We are inundated with calls and messages asking us to help hedgehogs in need - but we only have very limited space across two bases.
Our vision to to expand and become a centre of excellence for hedgehog and small mammal rescue in the North; having a cafe and shop ro generate further income streams and linking with colleges, training providers and community groups to offer volunteer, training and work experience opportunities across animal care, hospitality, retail and business management - but we need to find land/premises to enable this vision to come to life.
But we need your help. Do you have/know of land or premises for sale or rent in the Castleford area that would enable us to fulfil this dream.
Ideally, to help future proof the growth, we'd like at least 5-10 acres, but we would consider anything.
If you can help, please email [email protected] - bare with us as we work and have hedgehogs to care for too, but we will get back to you.
If you would like to make a donation to help raise the funds needed for this project:
