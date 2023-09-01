Henry Blofeld and The Leadmill: Highlights from The Yorkshire Post features team this week
At the start of the week, we ran an interview with Malcolm Bass, a mountaineer who has ventured to places where no one had been before. Three years ago, Malcolm suffered a stroke and he told us about the impact.
We delved into how the fight for control over Sheffield live music venue The Leadmill speaks to wider issues of ownership in the industry.
We heard from a woman from Yorkshire who has been supported by a Coronation Street star in a charity walk to raise awareness of Ehlers-Danlos syndromes and we looked at how carbon capture research in Yorkshire is key in helping the UK to meet its net zero targets.
We also looked at a new film that has been created to shine a light on the fantastic work of a Doncaster drug and alcohol service.
And we ran an interview with cricket commentator Henry Blofeld who spoke to us about the success of Test Match Special and the strength of the grassroots of the game.
Finally, in arts and culture, we looked at how Leeds Opera Festival is bringing rare opera productions to venues in and around the city and looked ahead to the autumn season at more of the region's theatres
We have recently launched a weekly Yorkshire Lifestyle newsletter, sending highlights from the features team directly to your email inbox. We’ll be including everything from theatre and restaurant reviews to our magazine stories, arts and culture content, fashion, property and more. To sign up, visit www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/newsletter