Here are 22 dogs that are currently looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

The RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch currently have 75 animals that are available for adoption, including 22 dogs.
We take a look at 22 dogs that are currently looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch…
1. Paisley
Paisley is a four-year-old Greyhound who is a lovely natured dog and came to the centre via an inspector after her needs were not getting met. Paisley would love a family who will let her share sofa snuggles with them as she absolutely loves settling down for lots of cuddles. She has had a pretty tough start to life and is now looking for her very own family who will show her the joys of life and introduce her to the big wide world where she can go on interesting walks and exciting adventures.
Photo: RSPCA
2. Jemima
Jemima is a four-year-old Greyhound who came to the centre via an inspector after her needs were not getting met. Jemima is such a loving and affectionate girl who will just snuggle into you for as many cuddles as she can get. She has missed out on so much that we take for granted, as her life was simply being forced to race. Jemima will make a lucky family the best friend they could wish for.
Photo: RSPCA
3. Tickles
Tickles is a four-year-old Boxer crossed with a Mastiff who is a very sweet natured girl and came to the centre via the local dog wardens. Tickles can be quite shy when meeting people for the first time but once she has spent a little time with them, she will then relax and enjoy having a fuss. She is a well mannered girl who would love to be able to join her new family on the sofa and snooze the evenings away with her favourite people.
Photo: RSCPA
4. Star
Star is a seven-month-old Crossbreed who is a sweet girl and came to the centre as her previous owner could no longer manage her needs. She is quite nervous when meeting new people and dogs but after some time and patience with her, she is a very friendly girl who loves lots of attention. Star is an active dog who loves to be out and about enjoying her freedom and she would love her new adopters to be active like her and take her out on lots of exciting adventures.
Photo: RSPCA