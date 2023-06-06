Two people were dragged to safety by members of the public after the car they were in crashed into a canal.

South Yorkshire Police said a black Audi A3 left the M1 northbound carriageway at junction 34, before crashing into a road sign on Sheffield Road and ending up in the canal.

Two of the people inside the Audi were pulled from the car by members of the public, and a further two people were rescued by police officers.

A statement from the force said: “The driver, a 30-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains this morning. The front seat passenger, a 31-year-old woman, was also taken to hospital but was released a short time later.

“An investigation is now underway and we are looking to speak to any witnesses or anyone who witnessed the vehicle prior to the collision. We’re particularly keen to hear from anyone with dash cam footage of either the incident or vehicle prior.”