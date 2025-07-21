Hero soldier from Yorkshire sets new record with ocean sail

A FATHER from Doncaster is to be recognised by Guinness World Records after becoming the world’s first triple amputee to sail solo, non-stop and unsupported across the Pacific.

Craig Wood, inset, a 34-year-old former Army rifleman, has made history with the feat as he covers 7,506 miles over 90 days despite the challenges his disability presents.

Mr Wood, who arrived at Hiroshima in Japan in late June after setting sail from Mexico, lost both his legs and his left hand in a bomb blast in Afghanistan when he was just 18.

The sailing challenge, he said now, has proved to be quite a spiritual experience and only made him more appreciative of the life he has been able to build.

“It’s still my hope that by achieving this world record I can change the perception of disability, and show how sailing can transform the lives of those affected by trauma,” he said.

Mr Wood will be recognised by Guinness World Records for completing the first solo ocean crossing by a triple amputee and the first solo Pacific Ocean crossing by a triple amputee.

He is so proud, he said, to complete an expedition that many thought impossible.

“It has tested me and my boat almost to the limit, but I tried to stay in the moment, focus on my goal and the thought of seeing my wife and children at the end spurred me on," he said.

"We are expecting our third child so I am so excited to get back to them all and start this new chapter together."

He added: "I’m incredibly proud and want to be an example to anyone else living as an amputee that you can achieve any goal you set out to – there are no limits.”

It was just months after his 18th birthday that Mr Wood was injured. It took him eight months to learn to walk again, and four-and-a-half years in rehab with 20 operations.

Now he normally lives on his boat, Sirius II, with his wife, Renate, and their two young children for much of the year.

It’s a nomadic lifestyle true to their characters.

Throughout the expedition there have been challenges, from poor weather to engine failure and patchy sails, and breaking his prosthetic arm which has left him one-handed.

He's still managed to cultivate a tomato plant on board, while baking from scratch.