'Heroic actions': Members of the public save drowning man's life using CPR in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police has praised members of the public for their “heroic actions” when they helped save the life of a man drowning in the sea.

On Sunday (Feb 11), Yorkshire Ambulance Service received a call around 11pm that a man was drowning in the Scarborough sea off Foreshore Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man had been in the sea an unknown amount of time in the 2-degree temperature.

Members of the public helped save a drowning man in Scarborough off Foreshore Road.

He was pulled from the sea by members of the public who then performed CPR on him until emergency services arrived.

On arriving at the scene, PC Joshua Snaith and PC Emily Myers took over the CPR allowing the fatigued members of the public to rest.

With the tide coming in officers, with more help from the public, had to keep moving the man further away from the sea to continue the CPR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the Yorkshire Ambulance Service arrived the man had a weak pulse and shallow breathing.

Further issues arrive when the man was lifted onto a trolley stretcher which started to sink into the sand.

Officers and ambulance colleagues then had to drag the trolley over the sand back to the roadside where paramedics could continue lifesaving efforts.

Once he was taken to hospital, police were informed the man was in a stable condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad