'Heroic actions': Members of the public save drowning man's life using CPR in Scarborough
North Yorkshire Police has praised members of the public for their “heroic actions” when they helped save the life of a man drowning in the sea.
On Sunday (Feb 11), Yorkshire Ambulance Service received a call around 11pm that a man was drowning in the Scarborough sea off Foreshore Road.
The man had been in the sea an unknown amount of time in the 2-degree temperature.
He was pulled from the sea by members of the public who then performed CPR on him until emergency services arrived.
On arriving at the scene, PC Joshua Snaith and PC Emily Myers took over the CPR allowing the fatigued members of the public to rest.
With the tide coming in officers, with more help from the public, had to keep moving the man further away from the sea to continue the CPR.
When the Yorkshire Ambulance Service arrived the man had a weak pulse and shallow breathing.
Further issues arrive when the man was lifted onto a trolley stretcher which started to sink into the sand.
Officers and ambulance colleagues then had to drag the trolley over the sand back to the roadside where paramedics could continue lifesaving efforts.
Once he was taken to hospital, police were informed the man was in a stable condition.
North Yorkshire Police said: “A big thank you to the members of the public for their heroic actions in saving this man’s life. Without their immediate actions, the story could have had a different ending.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.