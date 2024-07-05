Hickory's Smokehouse Leeds: 'I escaped to the Southern States on a busy main road in Yorkshire'

What started as a once in a lifetime road trip to the USA ended up in an entrepreneur bringing a taste of the deep south to the UK. Now Hickory’s Smokehouse has landed on a busy main road in Yorkshire, is it authentic or is that all smoke and mirrors?

Neil McDonnell founded Hickory’s Smokehouse in 2010 after being inspired by his travels across the southern states. It was later bought by Greene King pub chain with Neil still at the helm.

Our reporter Sophie Mei Lan Malin went with her family to check out Hickory’s in Adel, an affluent area on the suburbs of Leeds.

We took a look inside the smoking room

Frickles, nachos, bacon pieces, steak and vegan chicken salad finished off with frozen custard, cookies and toasted marshmallows and fondue. Incredible food and super family friendly. That’s not to mention the mini cinema, sports screens and a huge outdoor area. There’s a range of areas depending on the experience you’re wanting.

Hickory’s Smokehouse Adel is a huge sports focused restaurant but with my husband loving meat and me being a veggie and us having fussy kids, how would it fare?

Customer service

We couldn’t have been greeted more by staff who couldn’t do enough for us; they couldn’t have been more attentive and patient, especially because we were in the family section. There’s a range of sections depending on your group which is a great way to manage a huge place.

Hickory's Smokehouse

We were next to the indoor cinema and exit to the huge outdoor space. This place is an adult version of a Barbie Dream house for blended families like ours. There’s a sports bar section, seating around the open kitchen and a dining area as well as a family dining area next to the compact cinema.

Ambience

It’s a cosy ranch style restaurant while still feeling special enough for a treat meal out.

It felt like Disneyland for food-loving grown ups and children alike with staff dressed up in chequered shirts and jeans.

A look inside Hickory's

Food and Drink

The experience is largely about the food too. This is why I recommend wearing an elastic waistband

The menu is vast yet they still managed to deliver on every dish we tasted.

We were offered a tour of ‘the smoking room,’ where the meat is slowly smoked for up to 12 hours. The chef passionately spoke about the process for smoking the different meat.

Sophie Mei Lan Malin at Hickory's Smokehouse

My husband Danny ordered the smoky bourbon bacon bites to start with and I had the nachos with a bean chilli dip. Our daughter had the kids menu so she started with corn on the cob.

You also get popcorn on your table as an aperitif.

Danny was in heaven with his bites whereas I had to pace myself because it was a huge portion of nachos and far too tasty to stop.

I opted for a watermelon salad with vegetarian chicken bites while Danny opted for the steak and chips with blue cheese sauce. He said it was “spot on” and he’d know as he used to work at a butchers. My salad was weirdly tasty. I say weirdly because I rarely fancy a salad with fruit in it nor pineapple on pizza for that matter but it was incredibly refreshing.

We couldn’t fit in desserts but on seeing the dessert menu we couldn’t not try one. We opted for the frozen custard cookie and went to share the marshmallows and mini fire pit.