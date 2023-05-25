The tragedy occurred at High Eske nature reserve, which is managed by the Environment Agency, at Tickton near Beverley. The River Hull flows through the site, and there is also a large lake.
A police statement read: “Alongside emergency service colleagues, we attended at High Eske Nature Reserve yesterday evening (Wednesday 24 May) at around 6.30pm following reports of a concern for safety for two men in the water.
"Our underwater search officers conducted searches of the water and recovered the bodies of an 18 and 19-year-old man at around 8.35pm.
Superintendent Paul Butler said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with both young men’s families and loved ones at this very difficult and sad time.
“We are working together with all the relevant agencies including Humberside Fire and Rescue services, to fully understand the circumstances of the tragic accident.”
On the same evening, a 16-year-old boy died after getting into difficulties in the River Calder at Castleford.