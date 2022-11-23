The man who fell from a building in York early this morning has now died, police have confirmed.

North Yorkshire Police said: “Following the incident in High Ousegate in the early hours of 23 November, we can now confirm that the man who was seriously injured after falling from the roof of a building, sadly died in hospital earlier today.

“The man was aged 20 and from York.

“The investigation remains ongoing into the circumstances of the incident.

York city centre

“The road was closed to allow emergency services, including the police, fire and rescue and the ambulance service, to respond to the incident and to attend to the injured man. A cordon remained in place to allow police investigators to examine the scene.

“The cordon was lifted at around 2.30pm on 23 November.”

