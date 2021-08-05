High Streets needed for cultural revival in the North, new report recommends

Some 68 per cent of Northern people surveyed by Arts Council England said culture made them feel proud of where they lived, compared to the national average of 60 per cent. Picture: Wakefield Theatre Royal

Some 68 per cent of Northern people surveyed by Arts Council England said culture made them feel proud of where they lived, compared to the national average of 60 per cent.

But with High Street footfall dropping 43.4 per cent over the course of the pandemic, town planners and leaders have been told that opening more galleries, theatres and museums could attract visitors back to urban centres.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked what they’d like to see more examples of on high streets, culture spots and shops came above pubs, bars and restaurants for those surveyed by the government body.

But just 29 per cent of people said they thought it likely that more culture centres would open in the coming years.

Tracy Brabin, metro mayor for West Yorkshire and former Coronation Street star, said that culture is essential to plans to level up the North.

She told the Yorkshire Post: “We have some of the finest creative and cultural people, festivals, and destinations right here in West Yorkshire, and our communities are rightly proud of this. But we can’t take that for granted.

“We know that culture can play a key role in delivering a stronger economy and inclusivity. That's why I’m leading a Creative New Deal which will generate jobs and kick start our local economies.

“Levelling up our cultural institutions will be critical for levelling up the North, and I’ll continue to make this case to Government.

“We’ve all been through some dark times during the pandemic. I’m going to make sure that by supporting the arts we ensure our wealth of performers and artists help us to heal whilst bringing a much-needed boost to our economy.”

It comes days before the Government reopens up applications to its Culture Recovery Fund, allowing previous recipients of the emergency cash to again request a funding injection.

Around £1.57bn has already been funded by Government for theatres, museums, galleries and other cultural venues forced to close during the three lockdowns of the past 18 months.

Recipients from previous funding rounds included the Piece Hall in Halifax, the Brudenell Social Club in Leeds, and the Thackray Medical Museum which underwent a renovation programme before being forced into closure during the pandemic.

Most cultural venues were able to open indoors again from May 17, having being closed since the third national lockdown began in January.

Arts Council England has singled out the West End hit Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, produced by Sheffield Theatres Trust, the Yorkshire Sculpture Park in Wakefield, Hull’s City of Culture year, and most recently heritage projects in Selby as examples of the region’s cultural impact over recent years.

Pete Massey, Northern Economy and Partnerships Director, Arts Council England said: “The High Street Renaissance report is a timely reminder of why culture on the High Street matters more than ever.

“Our many theatres, arts galleries, museums, festivals and libraries based on or near high streets, right across the North, are vital generators of footfall and visits to our shared public spaces where the growth of online shopping and more recently the pandemic have seen record numbers of retail shop vacancies.

“We know that great quality high streets with lots of interesting things to do engender pride and make people happy.”

But Labour has accused the Government of not doing enough to safeguard Northern culture by funding councils to sustain projects.

Alison McGovern, Labour’s Shadow Culture Minister, told the Yorkshire Post: “This report shows that people are proud of the role our cultural and creative industries play in our towns and cities across the UK. These institutions are vital to our identity, understanding and enjoyment of a place.

“It is a shame that the Tories have consistently failed to back local authorities who play a crucial role in supporting local arts and internationally renowned culture like the Liverpool Philharmonic in my own city region.

“Cultural and creative industries are fast-growing. The Government should match their ambition and deliver a strategy for the future after such a difficult time in the pandemic.”