Hilarious moment Yorkshire golfer attempts to play the ball as it lies - and ended up falling in a lake

Anthony Jordan, 58, was playing the Nottinghamshire Golf and Country Club's Championship Course last week (24/07) when he ended up in the drink.

Funny footage shows the dad-of-two, widely known by his friends as TJ, catching the surface of the water instead of the ball - which sprays up into his face.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This knocks him off balance, and he then falls backwards straight into the lake.

Anthony says the the ball wasn't actually his - but he just "fancied a challenge" on the course's 13th hole.

Anthony says the the ball wasn't actually his - but he just "fancied a challenge" on the course's 13th hole.

Anthony, an electrician from Wetherby, said: "The funny thing is, it wasn't even my ball - I jut fancied a challenge.

"When I went back to the clubhouse drenched, everyone had heard what had happened and they were howling.