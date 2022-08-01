Hilarious moment Yorkshire golfer attempts to play the ball as it lies - and ended up falling in a lake

Anthony Jordan, 58, was playing the Nottinghamshire Golf and Country Club's Championship Course last week (24/07) when he ended up in the drink.
Funny footage shows the dad-of-two, widely known by his friends as TJ, catching the surface of the water instead of the ball - which sprays up into his face.
This knocks him off balance, and he then falls backwards straight into the lake.
Anthony says the the ball wasn't actually his - but he just "fancied a challenge" on the course's 13th hole.
Anthony, an electrician from Wetherby, said: "The funny thing is, it wasn't even my ball - I jut fancied a challenge.
"When I went back to the clubhouse drenched, everyone had heard what had happened and they were howling.
"I didn't mind at all though, I don't tend to take life too seriously so I found it easy to see the funny side!"