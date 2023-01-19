Hirsty’s Daily Dose: ‘Hirsty, Danny and Jojo’ reunite for 20th anniversary

20 years ago at 6am what became the biggest breakfast show outside of London, ’Hirsty’s Daily Dose’ presented by Hirsty, Danny and Jojo aired on Galaxy 105.

“For well over a decade, cackles, squabbles and jingles emitted from the studios,” said radio DJ and host Stephanie Hirst.

The trio quickly became a firm favourite on people’s airwaves entertaining folk across God’s Own County while they ate their breakfast, commuted or went on the school run.

Familiar voices JoJo Kelly, Stephanie Hirst and Danny Oakes put a smile on the region’s face for over a decade between 2003-2014, until Stephanie left the station which switched up the breakfast show.

JoJo Kelly, Stephanie Hirst and Danny Oakes

On the 20th anniversary since the show aired, Stephanie - who is now a public speaker alongside her work on radio - reunited with her former co-hosts and team for the first time all together.

She wrote a post on Facebook thanking fans: “…thank you from the bottom of our hearts!

“20 flippin’ years!!!!”

The post was shared tens of thousands of times with a massive wave of listeners commenting with their memories.

Stephanie then posted: “Thank you for all the incredible comments about our shonky show from all those years ago. We are blown away with the love and memories which you’ve all shown for it.

“We had a 20th anniversary Dose reunion last night, with lots of people who worked on the show over the 11+ years it was on the air.

“A truly magical evening and the first time myself, Danny & JoJo have all been together since the last show in 2014.”

She added: “It's been so amazing reading all your comments today about the photo of myself, Danny & JoJo at our little 20th anniversary Dose reunion last night....thank you so much.”

JoJo said: "It was great to catch up with so many of the people, producers and newsreaders who contributed to The Dose over the years. It was a lot of fun looking back, reading listeners comments on the socials, and celebrating the impact we had in those 11 years. There wasn't a show quite like it, and I doubt they'll ever be again."

Who is Stephanie Hirst?

Some of Stephanie’s personal highlights include working with all of her radio heroes which aren’t any ‘big names’ but all the DJs, producers and bosses making the shows she was brought up listening to.

Also broadcasting from places such as Australia, Hong Kong, Maldives and DJ’ing in Ibiza, winning many awards, interviewing some of the world's biggest stars and hosting the biggest breakfast show outside of London Hirsty’s Daily Dose for over a decade, are among Stephanie’s top memories.

