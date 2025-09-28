Historic school site to be transformed into apartment complex under new plans

Plans to convert a former Doncaster school building and grounds into an apartment complex with 99 flats has received numerous local objections.

The proposals would see the Mary Woollett Centre – formerly Danum Girls Grammar School – fitted with 55 flats and a new three-storey building with 44 flats built nearby.

Applicants CR Construct Ltd also have a “pair of semi-detached dwellings” as part of the proposals.

The application is in the ‘consultation stage’ of the planning process and has received a number of online objections.

The Mary Woollett Centre in Doncaster.

One wrote: “Parking is already a major problem in this area due to proximity to the town centre.

“Residents frequently struggle to park outside their homes, as spaces are taken by workers during the day. Adding 99 apartments, with potentially over 100 extra vehicles, will make this situation unmanageable.”

“The Mary Woollett Centre is an iconic local building with strong heritage value. The proposals will alter its appearance and setting, and the construction of a new three-storey block alongside it will undermine the historic character of the site and surrounding streets,” they added.

Another objector called for a full ecology survey to be carried out on the area.

They said: “The area is known to be inhabited by bats, which are a protected species. A full ecological survey should be carried out, and any planning decisions should ensure legal protections are upheld.”

Within the planning statement submitted with the proposals, the applicants suggest they intend to preserve the heritage of the building as part of the project.

It states the plan “retains and restores the two single storey pavilions, reinstating their original appearance to enhance the architectural integrity of the locally listed building” and “preserves and enhances the significance of the heritage asset while securing its long-term viable reuse”.