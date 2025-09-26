A £20 million investment in a Bradford community that has been “left behind for too long” has been welcomed.

The new Government “Pride in Place” funding will see £2m allocation to the Holme Wood area each year for the next decade.

And it will be up to local people to decide how the funding is spent.

Bradford South MP Judith Cummins described the investment as “once in a generation.”

Judith Cummins Valley Project Holme Wood

Making the announcement today, the Government said the funding can be used on “local jobs, community facilities, green spaces, and measures to make the area safer and stronger.”

The Pride of Place scheme will see over 140 areas across the UK given funding to allow residents to take more control of their regeneration.

The funding will be held by Bradford Council, but an independent board that will include Ms Cummins as Member of Parliament, local people and community groups will be responsible for the day to day running of this fund and deciding how the money is spent.

The Government says the funding can be spent on anything from improving green spaces, fixing up empty buildings, improving community spaces, or creating local jobs and opportunities.

Although a possible Holme Wood stop has been suggested for the proposed Leeds to Bradford tram line, it is an area of Bradford that has suffered from a lack of investment in recent years.

Developments such as a planned Heron Food store on the former Holme Wood Social Club site have yet to begin.

And few proposals suggested in the Holme Wood and Tong Neighbourhood Development Plan, approved in 2012, have come to fruition.

These included to create a new neighbourhood centre with improved shops and facilities.

After Thursday’s funding announcement Ms Cummins said: “Holme Wood is full of good people with the right ideas to improve their neighbourhood.

“Local people know their area best. I have been working with local people and community groups, Tracy Brabin the West Yorkshire Mayor and her team, plus many others for many years.

“This money will help to build pride and belief in our community.

“I will make sure that local voices are listened to and let government, the council and others know what they need to do to help deliver our local vision.”

“£20m over the next ten years is a massive once in a generation investment in Holme Wood and has the potential to change thousands of lives. I will make sure it is spent where local people say they need it most.”

Tong Councillor Matt Edwards (Green) also welcomed the news. He said: “Any serious investment in Holme Wood is welcome. For too long the community has been left behind by government after government, and residents have paid the price.

“The focus on listening to local people and community groups is exactly what all three Green Party councillors have prioritised since being elected and we are starting to see results despite the lack of funding to get much of the work done.

“We have worked side by side with residents to get things done after years of being overlooked by the Labour-run council and local Labour councillors. This funding must be shaped by Holme Wood, for Holme Wood.”

Councillor Ursula Sutcliffe (Green) a Holme Wood resident and trustee of Holme Wood Community Association, said: “As a resident – I am passionate about Holme Wood and proud of the work already underway. Earlier this year we opened the Holme In The Wood Community Coffee Shop and have helped breathe new life to The Parade.

“We are also doing what we can to tackle the notorious grot spots that drag the area down. This investment can help us go further, faster. I hope the MP will work constructively with councillors and with all community groups so residents lead the decisions and we see visible improvements on every street.”

The Government also announced on Thursday that the Bradford West Constituency has been awarded £1.5m in “surge capital,” that can be used by local communities to improve their area.

