Residents fear noise pollution from a proposed battery energy storage plant might add to health impacts some of them experience as the notorious ‘Holmfield hum’ in a part of Halifax.

For years, some Holmfield residents, but not all, have experienced the hum impacting on their health, but despite Calderdale Council investigations a source of it has not been found.

Residents have said they are concerned about proposals by company Masdar Arlington, which has leafleted and held a consultation event about the proposals for a battery energy storage system (BESS) at a site near an industrial estate off Holdsworth Road.

Worries include its proximity to houses, schools and historic buildings.

They raised the issue in a questions-to-councillors session at a meeting of the full Calderdale Council.

Yvonne Regan asked: “I want to know if the Holmfield battery storage application, once submitted, will be given both the council and planning officers’ full attention and that a full investigation into the suitability of both the site and the amount of noise pollution it will create.

“I have grave concerns regarding the noise impact that such a large facility will create on our local environment and community, given the fact our community is suffering from the continual unidentified Holmfield hum, despite council investigations.”

Deputy Leader of the council, Coun Scott Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said at the present time a planning application had not been submitted.

The council could not make public comments that prejudge an assessment of an application, as planning was a quasi-judicial process.

“However, we can assure you that if an application is submitted full public consultation will be carried out and all the relevant considerations including potential impacts on noise pollution will be carefully considered before a decision is taken.

“Given it is a quasi-judicial process, we can’t prejudge it at this point,” he said.

The Holmfield site is close to one of the town’s major hotels, Holdsworth House, whose guests over the years including the Beatles and its premises used for filming, including Sally Wainwright’s Last Tango In Halifax.