Holmfirth Arts Festival: Baby Reindeer BAFTA winner Jessica Gunning and comedian and actor Kieran Hodgson become patrons of hometown festival

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​By his own admission, Kieran Hodgson was the child at school “desperate to play Prince Charming in Cinderella” - taken in by the stage as much as he was by being outdoors. Childhood in Holmfirth was idyllic for a boy who was “big in the scouts, the school orchestra and drama”.

"I was very outdoorsy and very musical and it’s a place full of music and full of rivers and woods and moors to explore,” he says fondly. In his hometown, Hodgson’s love of performing grew, nurtured, in part, by a series of “very patient” violin teachers and a talent-contest-winning spoof of the six o’clock news at his local secondary school. “It’s a wonderful place the Holme Valley for creativity,” the 37-year-old reflects. “There’s lots of people willing to volunteer and get involved in things and I really benefitted from that as an annoying, precocious child.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his new role as a patron of the Holmfirth Arts Festival, comedian, actor and writer Hodgson wants to support his local community after “so many hands up”. The festival kicks off on June 14 with a free family-fun weekend of performances and activities, which will be followed by three months of ticketed events including music, comedy, theatre and walks, taking place across the Holme Valley.

Kieran Hodgson is a patron of Holmfirth Arts Festival.

Such local festivals are “vital”, Hodgson says. “They add so much value, both tangible and intangible, to life in a town. They’re there for all generations. They provide an inspiration for everyone and provide a draw for people outside of the community.”

Hodgson has recently become a festival patron alongside BAFTA-winning Jessica Gunning, the Holmfirth-born star, who won the best supporting actress prize for her role in the hit Netflix series Baby Reindeer. Said to be inspired by the real-life experiences of creator Richard Gadd, the show sees his character Donny being hounded by a woman called Martha, played by Gunning, after he serves her a free cup of tea in the pub where he works.

Like Hodgson, Gunning went to Holmfirth High School and later Greenhead College, with her acting career beginning in Holmfirth where she attended CragRats Youth Theatre as a young girl. She graduated from Rose Bruford College and has appeared in many stage and film productions including performances in Doctor Who, Law and Order UK, White Heat, Prime Suspect, Stephen Merchant’s The Outlaws and the Golden Globe nominated film Pride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Holmfirth and the Holme Valley will always be my home,” Gunning says. “It’s the place where I was born, where I grew up and thrived. It’s a landscape of natural beauty, rich cultural history and is knee deep in creative and enterprising people, which the festival celebrates and showcases.”

Jessica Gunning after winning the Supporting Actress Award for 'Baby Reindeer', during the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Hodgson has been part of the festival on several occasions, last year performing his fourth Edinburgh Comedy Award-nominated show Big in Scotland in the town, exploring his life as a lapsed Yorkshireman in a Scotsman’s world (he’s now based in Glasgow).

As an actor, he has appeared in TV shows, films and radio including Johnathan Creek, Drifters, The Lentil Sorters, Siblings and Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa. In 2017 he joined the cast in the BBC Two comedy Two Doors Down and he appeared as Prince Andrew in Channel 4’s Prince Andrew: The Musical, for which he also co-wrote the music and lyrics.

From being just six-years-old, Hodgson would make those around him laugh with his catalogue of impressions, but his first proper taste of comedy came in Holmfirth, when in his first year of high school he entered a talent competition with a comic routine of the six o’clock news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I did all the presenters and all the politicians, the weather forecaster. It was an excuse to show all the impressions and voices I could do,” he says. “It won and I’m still proud of that. On the day, I thought there’s probably someone from telly in talent scouting at Holmfirth High. But sadly I had to wait a little bit longer for my representation.”

Holmfirth Arts Festival parade. Photo: Amanda Crowther

After school, it was onto the University of Oxford, where Hodgson studied French and history, but perhaps more notably, began doing sketch comedy with his friends and had his first experience at the Edinburgh Festival. “I was smitten straight away really,” he remembers. “That sense of being surrounded by the most creative people in the country.”

Hodgson's first solo appearance at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe came in 2014, and the following year, he describes his show Lance – a piece about the Tour de France and road racing cyclist Lance Armstrong – as somewhat of a breakthrough.

“(Performing solo) was very much a loss maker for the first five years. I was doing a lot of private tutoring in that time, going to people’s houses and trying to help their children pass GCSE French. That was my professional life for many years. The first few solo shows I did were terrible, great disasters that cost me a lot of money. It was sheer bloody mindedness that kept me trying and trying.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His success, he reflects, can largely be credited to his time in Holmfirth – and not just because of its cultural offerings. “I learned to start mining my Yorkshire upbringing for content. I had 18 years to draw on and I found that the voices and characters that I’d grown up with and was able to recreate were entertaining to people...These stories of growing up in Yorkshire really connected with people. I feel very grateful that the Holme Valley gave me the content and got my career going.”