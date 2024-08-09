Homecare hero wins national talent show final as song brings judges to tears

On Thursday evening York’s Joseph Rowntree Theatre was transformed into a dazzling spectacle of talent, witnessing a magical and emotional performance from Renfrewshire homecare hero Gordon Robertson – a care worker at Visiting Angels. Gordon’s stunning vocals and powerful original song about his time being bullied in school, ‘Boys Will Be Boys’, pulled at the heartstrings of both the crowd and judges, securing him the Homecare’s Got Talent (HCGT) crown.

Following an intense round of semi-finals, just 12 acts remained for the grand finale of the UK’s new and exciting talent show exclusively for homecare workers. The much-anticipated event did not disappoint as the hardworking care heroes from across the country showcased a range of incredible special skills from dancing and singing to baton twirling! The star-studded panel of judges included reality TV housewife Tanya Bardsley, radio host Becky Measures, presenter Duncan Wood, and musician Simon Frederick Stevens. Each were wowed by every individual act, inspired by their commitment to their communities and the pure talent they put on display, taking both immense courage and dedication.

“There are so many talented people out there, probably hiding their skills under a bushel for so long. But this gives them the opportunity to have their moment in the spotlight, be centre stage and perform not only for the judges – but for the family, friends and supporters who’ve come from all over the country to be here,” said Duncan.

Gordon completely stole the show, receiving a standing ovation for his amazing performance which left Becky speechless and Tanya in tears. Gordon’s bravery to perform in front of such a large and enthusiastic crowd is incomparable to the challenging and admirable work he does every day to care for people who need support in their home. It is evident that the winnings are in good hands. The well-deserved grand prize package includes £1,000 cash, a holiday for two and the opportunity to perform at this year’s Carefest, an annual celebration of healthcare workers which raises money for The Care Workers Charity.

HCGT winner Gordon with celebrity judges and Visiting Angels CEO Dan Archer

Gordon said, “I’m absolutely delighted and can’t believe that something I wrote has won me the competition, especially given how incredible all the acts were. I’m in total shock.”

Tanya was overcome with emotion during the performance, “I relate to Gordon’s story in his song, having experienced bullying myself. I was stunned by his amazing vocal and songwriting ability. It’s an inspiration in the way he has positively channelled the hardships he faced by giving back to others through his career in care.”

“Gordon brought his musicianship, song writing and a tremendous performance. As a former teacher myself, he needs to get that song out there and into schools for the kids who are also struggling. There was a beautiful community feel in the room tonight, all in support of the carers, like Gordon, who are the cement between the crumbling bricks in our society,” added the special guest presenter of HCGT, speaker and writer ‘Big Ian’ Donaghy.

Ultimately the first Homecare’s Got Talent show, organised by Visiting Angels UK CEO Dan Archer, was a massive success. Dan’s aim was to celebrate care workers and bring together communities and homecare providers from across the nation and his team did exactly that.

Dan said, “Our perspective on caregivers has always been that they are amazing, talented and wonderful people. It’s been a genuine pleasure to have the rest of the industry share this event with us to be able to celebrate carers in this way.”

Thanks go to HCGT’s sponsors Celo, OneTouch, Autumna, Howden, Raring2go! and We Care Communications, Social Media 92 and supporting brands Apollo Care, Bluebird Care, Caremark, City & County Healthcare Group, CareYourWay, Heritage Healthcare, Home Instead, Radfield Home Care, Right at Home, Sylvian Care, Walfinch and Visiting Angels.