According to the code, seen by the Yorkshire Post, preachers in Leeds city centre have become the source of numerous complaints over the past few years after using homophobic language.

The council and West Yorkshire Police have told preachers their right to freedom of expression under the European Convention Human Rights (ECHR) Article 10 is “qualified” when it comes to reducing crime.

The code reads preachers must: “Refrain from using homophobic language or any other hate speech. It is an offence under the Public Order Act 1986 to use threatening, abusive or insulting words with the intention of causing a person to feel harassment, alarm or distress.”

Preachers must also refrain from using language that may be upsetting or alarming to young children, keep their volume down, and not preach outside the same spot for more than 90 minutes, according to the code.

“Do not preach outside the same premises for any longer than 90 minutes, as this can cause significant distress to nearby shopworkers and office staff,” the code reads.

Preachers can also be told to hand over contact details to the council and police, including that of their church group.

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “Leeds is a diverse and welcoming city and one where we want everyone to feel safe, Leeds City Council is committed to ensuring that no one should be exposed to hate speech of any form anywhere in Leeds.

“The code of conduct was introduced following reports of hate speech including homophobic abuse and is a direct response to concerns raised by the public and local business.

“Leeds City Council will continue to work with the police to ensure that hate speech has no place in the city.”

“Preachers may be reported to the police for any hate speech and to Leeds City Council’s anti social behaviour team for noise nuisance for high volume/repetitiveness.”

Last year a preacher was arrested on the streets of Leeds after being filmed on Briggate saying “homosexuality is an abomination.”

He was later released without charge.

One preacher said he was appealing the code of conduct as he believes the council are trying to “shut him down” from speaking.

The preacher, a Christian, said it was “out of the question” that he should be barred from preaching about LGBT issues, and said his preaching was “thoroughly Biblical and in line with mainstream historic Christian doctrine.”

Figures released by West Yorkshire Police last year showed one in seven hate crimes was linked to homophobia in 2021.