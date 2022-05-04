Detailed plans submitted to build 500 apartments as part of £280m Leeds city centre scheme

The proposal by Glenbrook comprises 500 build-to-rent apartments across two blocks of 15 and 18 storeys with commercial space at ground floor.

The Sheppard Robson-designed scheme includes residents’ amenities set across the ground and first floor with expansive terrace gardens overlooking the River Aire, with a strong emphasis on sustainability and the health and wellbeing of residents.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Roberts, senior development manager at Glenbrook, said: “Whitehall Riverside represents one of the best residential development opportunities in Leeds city centre. We have a strong track record of successfully delivering high quality and sustainable new homes and have worked closely with TCS to bring this site forward to planning stage.

Detailed plans have been submitted for 500 apartments in Leeds city centre.

"The residential building is a key component of the wider masterplan and will have a transformative impact on this significant stretch of riverside benefitting residents, visitors and the wider community.”

The wider masterplan by Enjoy Design, which is being brought forward by Town Centre Securities (TCS), includes detailed proposals for a 118,165 sq ft office building, and a multi-storey car park for CitiPark.

The car park aims to create one the largest EV charging sites in the north of the UK using renewable and sustainable electricity. A further two buildings are proposed as future phases which include an aparthotel and additional office accommdation.

A landscaping and public realm proposal designed by re-form will deliver a new riverside park and enhance the biodiversity of the riverside environment. A series of interlinked green streets and cycling routes will improve connectivity and access to the existing riverside to create a high quality destination, attracting new residents and visitors to the scheme.

Craig Burrow, development director at Town Centre Securities, said: “The new Whitehall Riverside masterplan has been designed for the demand of today but with flexibility in mind to adapt to the changing requirements of workspace, residential, electric vehicles and the visitor economy.

"It will further enhance previously delivered phases and create a truly mixed use scheme and neighbourhood for generations to live, work and play. With connectivity and sustainability at the forefront of the design, the next phase will activate the unique stretch of riverside frontage with high quality landscaping and public realm throughout.”