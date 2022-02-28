Horbury Road crash: Police appeal after motorbike rider suffers serious injuries

The crash happened at around 6pm (Sunday) on Horbury Road near to the junction of George A Green Road involving a silver Corsa and off-road pit bike.

The motorbike rider, a male in his 20s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His injuries are believed to be serious but not life threatening at this time.

The crash happened at around 6pm (Sunday) on Horbury Road near to the junction of George A Green Road involving a silver Corsa and off-road pit bike.

Horbury Road was closed for several hours while emergency services attended but has since been reopened.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who witnessed either vehicle driving in the area prior to the collision to contact police.