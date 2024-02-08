Hornsea Inshore Rescue takes delivery of new lifeboat 'Spirit of Hornsea'

Hornsea Inshore Rescue's Atlantic 85 was delivered by Hull logistics company Neill & Brown, free of charge.

The former RNLI lifeboat spent the last few months at EP Barrus of Bicester, having two new 115hp four stroke engines fitted and being modified to cope with a possible capsize.

Station manager Sue Hickson-Marsay said: “We are all so thrilled to have this thoroughly up to date lifeboat and equipment and thank Neill & Brown for all their help.

"The new boat, like its predecessor, will be called “Spirit of Hornsea” because we think the name sums up Hornsea and its people. They are spirited, get things done and put Hornsea on the map.

"We would also like to thank Puffins Galore, Hornsea Inshore Lifeboat Supporters and all those who contribute to our charity, for without them we could not exist and many lives would have been lost. We are now able to continue our lifesaving work with the very best of facilities.”

The charity had humble beginnings in a pig shed nearly 30 years ago but has evolved to include a purpose-built boat house and sea safe educational centre.

The volunteer-led service, which costs around £50,000 a year to run, goes out to broken down boats and children blown out to sea on inflatables.

They also take part in searches for missing people and helping those in distress in the water.